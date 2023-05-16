HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman, daughter die in road accident in Tiruchi

The 30-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter were on a two-wheeler along with another woman, and were attempting to cross the Tiruchi-Karur Road, when a speeding goods carrier hit their vehicle; the second woman was injured in the accident

May 16, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her toddler daughter, died and another woman was injured in an accident in Mutharasanallur in Tiruchi district when a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler on Monday.

According to the police, the accident took place near the Railway gate at Mutharasanallur on Monday evening when K. Gayathri, 30, a native of Thevangar Nagar in Mutharasanallur, her one-year-old daughter K. Athvika and M. Vennila, 27, of Kambarasampettai, attempted to cross the Tiruchi-Karur Road on a two-wheeler. The driver of a speeding goods carrier truck lost control of the vehicle, and hit them.

All three suffered severe head injuries and were taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for treatment, where Gayathri and Athvika succumbed to injuries. Based on a complaint, the Jeeyapuram police registered a case against the truck driver V. Vijay, 23, and further investigations are on.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.