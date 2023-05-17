Woman complains of police inaction over complaint

May 17, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - KARUR

Upset over the failure of Vedasandur police to take action against a fish trader, who allegedly attacked her, a 56-year-old woman climbed atop a cell phone tower and threatened to end her life at Thanthonimalai in Karur district on Wednesday.

Police, revenue officials, fire and rescue services personnel and relatives rushed to the spot and held talks with Selvi, an egg trader, and persuaded her to get down. She alleged that a fish trader assaulted her when she went to Vedasandur in Dindigul district about a month ago. Though she preferred a complaint with the Vedasandur police, no action was taken against him.

She maintained that she would climb down only after the arrest of the trader. Upon being persuaded to climb down by Fire and Rescue Service personnel, she was taken to the police station and counselled.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.