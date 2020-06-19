Woman booked for e-pass violation

19 June 2020 19:08 IST

THANJAVUR

A woman who had travelled in an e-pass taken in the name of the another woman has been brought under police interrogation.

According to police, the Revenue Officials have lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Town West Police on Friday stating that a woman of Nandivaram-Guduvancheri in Chengalpattu district has arrived Thanjavur using the e-pass issued in the name of another person of Kizhalangam in Thanjavur town to travel from Nandivaram-Guduvancheri to Thanjavur.

Hence, a first information report has been filed by the police.