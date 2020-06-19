Tiruchirapalli

Woman booked for e-pass violation

THANJAVUR

A woman who had travelled in an e-pass taken in the name of the another woman has been brought under police interrogation.

According to police, the Revenue Officials have lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Town West Police on Friday stating that a woman of Nandivaram-Guduvancheri in Chengalpattu district has arrived Thanjavur using the e-pass issued in the name of another person of Kizhalangam in Thanjavur town to travel from Nandivaram-Guduvancheri to Thanjavur.

Hence, a first information report has been filed by the police.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 7:10:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/woman-booked-for-e-pass-violation/article31871040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY