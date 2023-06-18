HamberMenu
Woman attempts to travel abroad using fake passport, held

June 18, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police on Thursday arrested a 52-year-old woman from Ramanathapuram district for attempting to fly to Singapore using a fake passport.

According to police, D. Shanthi, 52, a native of a village near Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram district, was caught red-handed by the Assistant Immigration Officer of the Tiruchi International Airport when she was about to travel using a fake passport on Friday.

Officials at the immigration counter found that Shanthi had obtained a fake passport in the name of M. Panjavarnam by submitting forged documents and attempted to travel to Singapore on a private airline. She was handed over to the Airport police station.

The police booked her under Sections 467 (Forgery of valuable security), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 ( Using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Passports Act. She was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

