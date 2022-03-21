Woman attempts to end life

A mother of a girl, who was allegedly forced into child marriage, has been admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital after she attempted to end her life .

According to police, the District ChildLine officials received information that a 15-year-old girl near here was married off to her relative at a temple in the Kasavalanadu region last week.

Subsequently, a team of officials called on the girl’s family and confirmed that the information was true by enquiring with the affected girl residing with her parents. When the officials insisted that the girl be handed over to them, the parents refused.

The ChildLine officials lodged a complaint with the Tamil University Police Station stating that the parents of the girl were refusing to let their child remain in the custody of the ChildLine unit. Based on the complaint, a team of officials went to the girl’s house at Nanjikottai, secured and handed her over to the ChildLine officials.

Annoyed by the developments, the girl’s mother attempted to end her life and was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment, police said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s helpline ‘104’ and Sneha’s suicidal thought prevention helpline 044 24640050.