Woman attempts to end life in front of police station

A 27-year-old woman attempted to end her life in front of the Kunnam police station in the district on Saturday.

According to sources, Akila of Vayalur had lodged a complaint against Amaradeepam of the same the village, with whom she had a relationship for a few months, seeking the police to retrieve seven sovereigns of gold jewellery. Alleging that the police personnel had been acting in favour of Amaradeepam during the investigation, Akila emerged out of the police station and attempted to end her life.

Reetal, a Head Constable, who attempted to thwart the attempt and save the woman, also suffered injuries. Both of them were admitted to the Government Hospital in Perambalur. Kunnam police have filed a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.