Woman assistant accountant arrested on cheating charge

ADVERTISEMENT

A 34-year-old woman assistant accountant working in a primary health centre (PHC) at Nachandupatti in the district was arrested on Saturday on charges of forging the signature of the Block Medical Officer of the same centre in cheques and withdrawing government money.

She is also alleged to have transferred a portion of government money from the account of the primary health centre to her savings bank’s account.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Dr. Manoj, the District Crime Branch registered a case against the Assistant Accountant, K. Suganya, under IPC Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said the accountant had been resorting to criminal breach of trust and such type of cheating over the past few months. The total government money involved was to the tune of ₹11. 31 lakh. The amount was given for disbursement of salary to nurses and other staff besides office expenditure.

The arrested woman was later sent for judicial remand. The offence came to light during an internal audit following which a complaint was lodged with the District Crime Branch, the sources added.