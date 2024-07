A one-year-old girl was murdered, allegedly by her grandmother, at Kottaikadu near Sendurai on Sunday.

According to sources, Virudammal, 60, allegedly murdered Kiritika by stuffing soil in her mouth when the infant’s mother Santhiya was not in the house. Acting on a complaint by Ms. Santhiya, the Sendurai police arrested Virudammal after conducting a preliminary inquiry.

Virudammal reportedly took the extreme step suspecting that Kiritika was not born to her son Raja, who was employed abroad.

