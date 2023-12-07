HamberMenu
Woman arrested for murdering pastor over sexual assault in Pudukottai

December 07, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old housemaid was arrested on Thursday in Pudukottai for murdering her employer, a pastor, after he allegedly sexually abused her over the past few days.

According to police sources, the pastor was identified as Daniel, 62, a native of Cuddalore district.

On Wednesday night, Daniel sexually assaulted the woman who allegedly killed him with an iron rod at his residence in Mandaiyur. Hearing the commotion, the neighbours alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and found the body, which was later sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Tiruchi for post-mortem.

The Mandaiyur police had registered a case of murder and subsequently arrested the woman.

