Woman arrested for killing aged mother and younger sister in Perambalur district

The death of a 65-year-old woman and her 28-year-old daughter at Ayyalur village in neighbouring Perambalur district a few days ago under suspicious circumstances has turned out to be a case of double murder committed by none other than her elder daughter whose son was also an accomplice.

The Maruvathur Police in Perambalur district which had initially registered a case under section 174 (iii) of the Code of Criminal Procedure has altered it under IPC section 302 (murder) by arresting R. Valli (35) and detaining her 15-year-old son on the charge of committing the double murder following an investigation.

Police gave the names of the deceased as T. Rani and S. Rajeswari - the youngest of three daughters of the aged woman, a widow. Rajeswari whose husband is working abroad has been staying with her mother at Ayyalur. The second daughter Valli whose husband is also employed abroad was staying in the same village along with her minor son.

Police sources said Rani and Rajeswari were found dead in their house on June 19 following which the Maruvathur Police launched an investigation into the case. The strangulation marks apparently noticed on the neck of Rajeswari triggered suspicion prompting the police to treat it initially as death under suspicious circumstances.

During a detailed probe, the role of Valli behind the killings was established, the police said. Sources said Valli was apparently irked over her mother's reported soft corner towards the youngest daughter Rajeswari by way of handing over cash and jewellery. The sources said Rajeswari had reportedly mortgaged her mother’s gold chain and ear studs in a bank and obtained money which was not to the liking of Valli.

An argument is said to have broken out between Valli and her mother over this issue a few days ago. The sources said Valli allegedly mixed pesticide in the cough syrup and gave it to her mother and her 15-year-old son reportedly held the legs of the aged woman causing her death. Rajeswari who was asleep at that time was allegedly strangulated with a rope.