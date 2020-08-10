Woman and two children found dead in a house in Karur district

Three persons of a family, including two children, were found dead in a house on Bhagavathiammam Temple Street in Rayanur, in the district, on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Muthulakshmi (29), wife of Balakrishnan, and their sons Rakshith (3) and Dakshith (2).
According to sources, on noticing smoke emanating from the house, neighbours broke open the doors in the morning, and found three members of family dead. While Muthulakshmi had severe burn injuries, her children reportedly died due to suffocation. On information, the Thanthonrimalai police rushed to the spot and removed the bodies to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examinations.
The police recovered a burnt mobile phone with its charger connected to an electrical socket. It is suspected that the mobile phone could have caught fire due to a short circuit, and the fire had spread to a sofa, beside which Muthulakshmi was found dead with burn injuries. Her children, who were asleep in an adjacent room, were likely asphyxiated due to the smoke.
Thanthonrimalai police have registered a case and are investigating.
