In a hit and run case, a mother and her son were fatally knocked down on Tiruchi-Karur highway on Sunday night.

I. Barvin Banu, 33, and her son I. Abdul Hamid, 11, from Shakti Nagar were returning home after shopping for new clothes for Eid-Ul-Adha. They attempted to cross the road when they were hit by a car and died on the spot., police sources said

Police said they were on the lookout for the suspects and a case had been registered at Pettavathalai police station.