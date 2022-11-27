Woman activist takes refuge at police station after withdrawal of protection

November 27, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A day after the withdrawal of police protection, V. Annalakshmi, 40, who pursues a battle against encroachers of a water body after the murder of her father and brother at Mudalaipatti near Kulithalai in Karur district about three years ago, took refuge at the police station in Somarasampettai on Sunday along with her mother and sister.

Ms. Annalakshmi was given police protection soon after the murder of her father Veeramalai and brother Nallathambi in July 2019. They had fought a legal battle against the encroachment of 198 acres of land in a lake at Mudalaipatti, as per the direction of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. Six persons were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murders.

A case filed by her demanding that the State government retrieve the encroached area of the lake is still pending before the High Court. She takes part in movements and struggles against the encroachers of water bodies.

The police protection is understood to have been withdrawn since Saturday morning. A policeman who is posted for protection on duty every alternative day at the residence of Ms. Annalakshmi at Inampuliyur near Somarasampettai did not turn up. She then brought up the issue with the senior officials, who had reportedly conveyed their stand that it was not possible to continue with the police protection.

Claiming that the withdrawal of police protection would pose a danger to her life, Ms. Annalakshmi took refuge at the police station in Somarasampettai along with her mother Thamarai, 70, and sister Saraswathi, 35.

“I continue to face threat to my life as I continue my struggle against the encroachers. Hence, I have no option but to take refuge at the police station, where I feel safe,” Ms. Annalakshmi told The Hindu.

When contacted Sujith Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, said he would inquire about the issue.