Wives of police personnel chip in to make masks

Over the past three days A. Chandramathi and three other women residing in the District Armed Reserve quarters here have been devoting about four hours a day to make masks for police personnel apart from their regular household chores.

The four women who are members of the newly formed Margaret Self Help Group have been doing this as a service for the well-being of the law enforcers deployed at various public locations in Tiruchi district to strictly enforce prohibitory orders issued in the wake of COVID-19.

Big demand for the protective gear in open market prompted the four women to make masks for the men in uniform attached to Tiruchi Rural Police.

All the four women who have sewing machines in their respective residence were given a hands-on training by an official from the Mahalir Thittam here recently on making masks.

“Raw material is provided by the district police and using the material we make masks every day”, says A. Chandramathi whose husband Arumugam is a Head Constable attached with the District Armed Reserve Unit here.

“We have jointly made about 600 masks so far ever since we commenced this task three days ago after being asked by the police authorities,” says Ms. Chandramathi. The masks made of cotton are washable and could be reused.

Ms. Chandramathi says she and the other three women, whose husbands were also police personnel attached with the District Armed Reserve Unit here, set apart some time to make the masks in addition to carrying out regular household works.

“Since there was a great demand for masks in the open market, we took up this work to do our bit as a service for the well-being of police personnel,” says Chandramathi adding that she was now in a position to make about 100 masks every day.

A senior police officer attached to Tiruchi Rural Police said the masks made by the Margaret Self Help Group were being sent to the District Police Office from where it was being distributed to the police sub divisions in Tiruchi Rural as well as to those in the Armed Reserve.

The Tiruchi Rural Police accounts for a total number of five sub divisions: Tiruverambur, Lalgudi, Jeeyapuram, Musiri and Manapparai with teams of police personnel deployed in 35 check posts and in other places all over the district to enforce prohibitory orders.

Similarly, a couple of women in neighbouring Ariyalur district whose husband were police personnel attached with the Armed Reserve Unit were engaged in making masks. The women have made about 350 masks with 50 pieces every day. The cotton masks were being handed over to the District Police Office from where it was being sent to different sub divisions for use by police personnel, another senior officer said.