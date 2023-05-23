Withdrawal of ₹2,000 note hits transactions in small and medium businesses in Tiruchi

May 23, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As the move to withdraw the ₹2,000 note from circulation began on Tuesday, some of the small and medium enterprises in Tiruchi had already cut down on transactions using the high denomination currency, said market observers.

Pharmacies and neighbourhood groceries in the city had ceased accepting the note since the May 19 announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“We generally do not receive ₹2,000 notes in the Gandhi Market’s daily business, and if small shops do, they approach bigger traders rather than banks to exchange them immediately. Despite this, some traders who depend on road delivery services have been hit because state transport staff in Tamil Nadu are not accepting the notes,” M.I. Qutbuddin, president, Flower Commission Traders Association, told The Hindu.

At a franchise pharmacy in Srirangam, shop assistants said that they had been instructed to refuse the note to settle bills. Customers also reported not being able to shop at small groceries with ₹2,000 notes.

However, many were opting to use the notes to splurge on gold jewellery and household appliances. Fuel stations were also receiving more customers with cash billing.

The initiative could ultimately lead to a boom in digital payments. “Since the lockdown, digital banking has become preferred over cash-based transactions. But we also need to consider the vast section of the population that does not have access to smartphones, before we become a cashless economy,” said Mr. Qutbuddin.

Others said that the impact of the note withdrawal would be felt most by high-income groups.

“The policy doesn’t affect the common man, since the printing of the ₹2,000 note was stopped in 2018, and its actual number has decreased in circulation. Even if affected, the public has four months, (up to September 2023) to exchange the notes at banks,” said S. Pushpavanam, Secretary, Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu.

“However those who have been hoarding them will now voluntarily have to exchange them at banks, and inevitably submit their accounts to official scrutiny.”

The panic created by the demonetisation of ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes in 2016 is less evident this time, as the currency is still legal tender, said city bankers.