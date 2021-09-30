Withdraw weekend closure of temples: devotees

THANJAVUR

30 September 2021 18:02 IST

Devotees of Swaminatha Swamy Temple and local traders on Thusrday staged a demonstration at Swamimalai near Kumbakonam urging the State government to lift closure of temples during weekends.

Participating in the demonstration held near the temple, they raised slogans condemning the government for shutting down shrines from Friday to Sunday while throwing open other business establishments such as cinema theatres, parks and memorials.

They said that while devotees were prevented from entering temples under the pretext that convergence large gatherings would result in spread of COVID-19, the same yard stick was not applied to TASMAC outlets and cinema halls.

If ‘business interest’ was the reason behind the move, a sizeable number of vendors eked out their livelihood by selling ‘puja’ material and running hotels and shops for the benefit of visiting devotees, they pointed out.

Further, while it would be easy for officials to ensure that devotees followed the standard operating procedures scrupulously, they would not be able to ensure full adherence to the SOPs by movie goers and customers of TASMAC retail shops, they added.