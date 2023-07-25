‘Withdraw turn system in water release to save kuruvai crop’

July 25, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Thanjavur district farmers have claimed that release of water in the Cauvery and Vennar river systems and the Grand Anicut Canal without adopting the ‘turn system’ would alone help save the standing kuruvai crop.

Participating in an agriculture grievance redress meeting chaired by Collector Deepak Jacob here on Tuesday, they said the standing crop shad tarted withering due to inadequate irrigation in several parts of the district. The crop could be saved only if water was released into the Cauvery and Vennar rivers and the Grand Anicut canal without adopting the turn system of water release being practiced by the Water Resources Department now.

Taking into consideration the dire situation prevailing in the Delta districts, the State government should initiate steps on a war footing to ensure that the upper riparian State, Karnataka, released water from its dams into Cauvery river so as to save the standing kuruvai crop in the delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers in Thiruvaiyaru region said the kuruvai crop in about 100 acres in their area had started withering for want of water despite the fact that Thiruvaiyaru was located at a distance of 30 km from the Grand Anicut on the banks of the Cauvery.

Stating that the WRD official’s decision to serve the tail-end areas first by adopting ‘turn system’ of water release from the Grand Anicut was the root cause of the problem and they pleaded that it be withdrawn and the available water at Grand Anicut be made available to all to save the crop.

