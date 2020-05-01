‘Withdraw move to freeze DA’

THANJAVUR
The Association of Former Central Committee Members of State Bank of India Staff Union has urged the Central government to withdraw the decision to freeze the dearness allowance for central government employees and pensioners for the next 18 months.
Making this plea to the Union Government in a statement, the AFCCM of SBSU president, S.P. Raman has said that the Union government should initiate steps for recovery of bank credit outstandings totalling ₹13 lakh crore from defaulters instead of putting on hold the DA hike to its employees and pensioners till July 2021.
Freezing the DA, which has been hiked from 17% to 21% in March this year, would only fetch the government around ₹37530 crore, he said and urged the Union government to revoke its decision. This would ensure cash flow in the hands of central government employees and pensioners and help revive the economy, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.