‘Withdraw move to freeze DA’

THANJAVUR

The Association of Former Central Committee Members of State Bank of India Staff Union has urged the Central government to withdraw the decision to freeze the dearness allowance for central government employees and pensioners for the next 18 months.

Making this plea to the Union Government in a statement, the AFCCM of SBSU president, S.P. Raman has said that the Union government should initiate steps for recovery of bank credit outstandings totalling ₹13 lakh crore from defaulters instead of putting on hold the DA hike to its employees and pensioners till July 2021.

Freezing the DA, which has been hiked from 17% to 21% in March this year, would only fetch the government around ₹37530 crore, he said and urged the Union government to revoke its decision. This would ensure cash flow in the hands of central government employees and pensioners and help revive the economy, he added.