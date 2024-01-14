GIFT a SubscriptionGift
With work gaining momentum, the new integrated bus terminus in Tiruchi likely to be opened in June

The bus terminus will have 142 bays for long-distance buses, 78 for short-distance buses, 124 for mofussil buses, and 60 bays for city buses, is being built on 40.60 acres of land at an estimate of ₹349.98 crore

January 14, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Director of Municipal Administration S. Sivarasu inspecting the construction of the integrated bus terminus at Panjapur in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Director of Municipal Administration S. Sivarasu inspecting the construction of the integrated bus terminus at Panjapur in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tiruchi City Corporation has expedited the construction of the Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) at Panjapur on Tiruchi-Madurai Highway with the objective of commissioning it by June.

Director of Municipal Administration S. Sivarasu inspected the site on Saturday and reviewed the progress of civil work. He asked the officials to ensure the quality of work.

The civic body began the construction work of the terminus and truck terminal in October 2022 at a cost of ₹349.98 crore. Though the northeast monsoon hampered the work last year, it gathered pace from January. More than 700 workers have been engaged at the site.

The bus termius includes 142 bays for long-distance buses, 78 for short-distance buses, 124 for mofussil buses, and 60 bays for city buses, is coming up on 40.60 acres of land.

Of the ₹349.98 crore allocated for the project, ₹243.78 crore will be spent on building the bus terminus and establishing a multiutility facilities centre. The construction of a truck terminal and the formation of concrete roads and rainwater and storm-water drains will cost ₹106.20 crore.

Escalators will be installed at the terminus to connect the passenger waiting area with the bus bays. The terminal will have a facility to park 556 four-wheelers, 1,125 two-wheelers and 350 autorickshaws. As many as 70 shops are also being constructed.

Opening in June?

Bus bays and work on one of the two ramps has been completed. The civic body is hoping to commission the project latest by June 2024, as around 65% of the civil work has been completed in Phase I, a senior official said.

According to sources, the bus terminus will be opened first while the multiutility centre, the wholesale market complex, and the truck terminal will be completed in a phased manner.

