With temples closed, devotees on ‘padayatra’ flummoxed

Tiruchi

01 August 2021 20:57 IST

Hundreds of devotees proceeding to the Samayapuram temple on ‘padayatra’ face the ignominy of getting stranded as the government has ordered closure of major temples for two days due to the surge in infection cases.

The temple authorities made announcements through public address system that there will be no darshan inside the shrine on Monday and Tuesday. Flex boards have also been erected at five locations along the path to the temple to convey to the public the government’s announcement on closure of temple for two days.

In most cases, the pilgrims had started off on their ‘padayatra’ days before the government made its announcement. The pilgrims in such cases will be able to offer darshan only from outside the shrine, officials said.