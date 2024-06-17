GIFT a SubscriptionGift
With prices falling, area under okra cultivation shrinks

Last year, the price hit a low of ₹2 a kg because of excess supply in the market; farmers put the remunerative price at ₹50 a kg as they have to bear transportation cost

Published - June 17, 2024 09:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nacchinarkkiniyan M.
With more number of farmers taking up cultivation of ladies’ fingers, there was glut in the market last year leading to fall in prices.

With more number of farmers taking up cultivation of ladies’ fingers, there was glut in the market last year leading to fall in prices. | Photo Credit: R. Selva Muthu Kumar

Tiruchi district has seen considerable reduction in the area under cultivation of ladies’ fingers this season. According to Horticulture Department sources, dwindling prices for the better part of the year could be the reason for it.

Last year, 200 hectares were brought under the cultivation of ladies’ fingers in the district and the crop was raised on 102 hectares in April, May and June. As prices hit a low of ₹2 a kg last year in the district, it led to protests by farmers’ organisations. The impact of it is seen this season as the crop is raised only only 71.1 hectares.

“Farmers cultivated 40 acres last year in our village but this time not even 10 acres is under the cultivation of the vegetable. This is due to last year’s prices. This time, one kg of ladies’ fingers is purchased at a rate of ₹15 to ₹20 by traders which is not suitable. It should be at least ₹35 to ₹40, only then will farmers be motivated to cultivate it,” said K. Senthil Kumar, a farmer at Therku Serpatti in K. Periyapatti panchayat.

K. Periyasamy, another farmer in Kumaravayalur panchayat, pointed to drop in prices for the past one month. “We were getting good rates in the first three months this year after which rates started to drop. It is a 45-day crop and we take ladies’ fingers on every alternate day for the next three months. For one acre, seeds cost ₹3,000, labour costs are around ₹300 a person and at least four workers are needed for one acre right from planting stage to harvesting; fertilizers cost ₹7,000. On alternate days, we can take up to 200 kg of ladies’ fingers to the market,” he said. But he had to bear the transportation cost.

In Gandhi Market, ladies’ fingers as of Monday was sold at ₹20 a kg, said M.K. Kamala Kannan of the fruit traders’ welfare association. “Only if one kg is sold at ₹50 will the farmers and traders benefit. This time, there is a huge supply from Dindigul and Theni districts. In January and February, one kg of ladies’ fingers was sold at ₹80 because of which several farmers across the State took up cultivation which caused the glut,” said Mr. Kamala Kannan.

Vayalur N. Rajendran of Tamil Manila Congress said: “Ladies’ fingers has more value when it is converted into value-added product. Powder made from the vegetable is in huge demand. Many recipes can be made out of it and can be exported as well. The Horticulture Department and the Agriculture Marketing Department should store good quality vegetable and make use of them in such ways.”

