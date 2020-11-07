With passion, this man makes Army equipment

More than a hobby: R. Anantharaj shows his models of army equipment to Collector P. Uma Maheshwari in Pudukottai on Friday.

PUDUKOTTAI

07 November 2020 21:09 IST

Born into a family of farmers, R. Anantharaj, who aspired to join the Army, makes cardboard models of army equipment such as tankers and helicopters as a hobby.

“I wanted to join the Army but my parents did not allow it. To channel my passion for the armed forces into a way which was permitted, I began making 3D models when I was in school,” said Mr. Anantharaj. While he would make models of tanks and jeeps initially, studying three different courses in 3-D modelling and designing helped him hone his skills. “After preparing for the courses, I was able to make planes and helicopter models with ease,” he said.

Mr. Anantharaj, who has a diploma in mechanical engineering, had been working at a private company until he was laid off before the COVID-19 imposed lockdown.

Unemployed during the lockdown, Mr. Anantharaj decided to work on his craft. A total of 17 models, each taking at least two weeks, have been made so far. “I learned a software in 3-D modelling which had helped immensely,” he said.

The 17 models were showed to Collector P. Uma Maheshwari on Friday. At the meeting, Mr. Anantharaj requested the Collector to allow him to teach the art form to school students. Mr. Anantharaj also plans to build circuits within the models to make them movable.