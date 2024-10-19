With old flyover closed near Tiruchi Junction, wrong side driving becomes rampant near Aristo overbridge

One-way violation by two-wheeler riders and light vehicles on the Chennai arm of Aristo overbridge in Tiruchi hinder the free flow of traffic in the area and endangers road safety.

Following the closure of the overbridge near the Railway Junction to facilitate the construction of a new bridge, vehicles were diverted via other routes. Light vehicles headed towards Mannarpuram and Edamalaipatti Pudur from Central Bus Stand and Railway Junction must take the Aristo Bridge, and those heading to Crawford and Edamalaipatti Pudur areas must go up to Mannarpuram and take a U-turn.

However, the two-wheelers, instead of crossing the barricades put up as road medians, take a sudden turn before the barricades to access the service road on the right, posing a threat to the oncoming vehicles from the Mannarpuram side.

Vehicles, including four-wheelers, autorickshaws and vans, casually defy the rule, especially during peak hours. Since the bridge is accessed by buses, the one-way violation frequently chokes traffic. With the festive season round the corner and temporary bus stops to be set up near Mannarpuram, the area is expected to witness heavy vehicular movement.

As an alternative solution, road users suggest that vehicles, instead of driving on the wrong side, can take a left U-turn and take the road to access the other route in front of Kallukuzhi to reach Edamalaipatti Pudur.

Although the traffic police personnel are stationed nearby to divert traffic and check violations, some people tend to ride through the wrong way. “Unexpected entry of vehicles creates panic among the drivers who stick to the rules. The rules are mostly violated by the two-wheelers and autorickshaws,” said C. Kumaravel, a road user.

When contacted, a senior traffic official said that more police personnel will be deployed and barricades installed to ensure the safety of the public.