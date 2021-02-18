With night sweeping scaled down in Tiruchi, garbage begins to pile up

Tiruchi

18 February 2021 17:26 IST

At a time when residents are up in arms against the poor solid waste management in the city, the Tiruchi Corporation seems to have scaled down night sweeping in many areas.

The civic body with an aim of supplementing the efficiency of solid waste management had introduced night sweeping in 2018. A group of sanitary workers, mostly men, were hand picked for all the four zones in the city to clean the main roads, Central Bus Stand, Chathiram Bus Stand, markets and other thickly populated market areas. Besides collecting garbage, they were tasked to remove the sand and mud accumulated along the important roads. Supervisors were also engaged to man the operation.

At one point of time, the civic body had even put up notice boards on streets, where night sweeping was in force and this had yielded good results. By the time, the residents woke up to a new day, the workers ensured that the roads were clean. Complaints on garbage collections and street cleaning were minimal during the night sweeping days.

It is learnt that the Corporation has suspended night sweeping except in Central Bus Stand, Thillai Nagar and a few roads. The sanitary workers, who were drawn for this purpose, have been redeployed in the day shift.

Now, sanitary workers report for duty only around 7 a.m. at various places. By the time, garbage cleaning picks up, peak hour begins and the workers slow down their activity. This has resulted in the accumulation of garbage on streets and inefficient street cleaning, it was alleged.

“Night sweeping is inevitable in a fast-growing city like Tiruchi. More than 50% of the garbage being generated could be cleaned within two to three hours after 9 p.m. as there will be no traffic. The city cannot afford to lose the advantages of night sweeping. To motivate the workers, special allowance should be given to them,” said N. Jamaludeen, a consumer activist.

When contacted S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that night sweeping was still on in Central Bus Stand and a few roads. He added that he would check and review the implementation of the night sweeping plan. Revival of night sweeping on a full scale would be ensured, he said and added that at least 10% of sanitary workers would be engaged in it.