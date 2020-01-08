With jallikattu season round the corner, officials sharpen rules

The district administration has formed committees at the divisional level to monitor that jallikattu events in the district are organised as per prescribed guidelines and norms.

A separate committee has been formed to audit the arrangements for holding the events, Collector P. Uma Maheswari said.

The Collector convened a meeting with government officials here on Tuesday to discuss ways to conduct jallikattu events complying with prescribed guidelines and rules.

Jallikattu events will begin during Pongal festivities.

A bull sharpens its horn at Koothappar village in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The Collector said committees at the divisional level to monitor and ensure that the events were organised as per rules rules would comprise six members.

The organisers of the event should seek permission well in advance regarding the number of participating bulls and tamers by furnishing prior information in this regard.

The bull owners should submit certificate relating to health condition of the bull.

Officials of the Public Works Department would inspect the gallery and stage to be put up for the events and ensure their stability.

Veterinary doctors would screen the bulls prior to allowing them to participate in the events.

The district police would provide security for the events and the revenue officials would supervise other works.

The Collector said necessary steps had been taken to ensure that the events were held without any violation of stipulated guidelines.

Superintendent of Police P.Ve. Arun Sakthi Kumar and officials from Revenue, Public Works, Animal Husbandry and other departments participated, an official release said.