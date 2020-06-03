With falling demand, brick kiln owners in Tiruchi district are feeling the heat this summer

Workers engaged in making bricks near Thiruvalarsolai in Tiruchi.

TIRUCHI

03 June 2020

Poor demand for bricks even after resumption of construction works has caused concern among country brick manufacturers in and around Tiruchi.

While summer is the peak production season, brick kiln operators say they have been saddled with stocks and forced to scale down output due to lack of buyers.

In Tiruchi district, several brick kilns are actively engaged during summer especially in places such as Kondayampettai, Thiruvalars- olai, Panayapuram and Melur. Although construction has been permitted under newly drawn curfew norms, the recessionary trend continues in the sector.

Labour shortage is one reason; rise in prices of cement and other construction material another.

“There are 56 kilns in Kondayampettai-Thiruvalarsolai areas and almost every kiln has stocks running into hundreds of thousands of bricks. Though we have resumed operations after 40 days, we are facing a severe financial crunch due to poor sales,” says K. Karunanidhi, a brick kiln owner.

Fall in demand has led to fall in price. It is now ₹4.50 to ₹4.80 per brick.

“Normally we sell at ₹5- ₹5.20. When the demand is high, it goes up to ₹5.50 apiece,” Mr. Karunanidhi points out.

The cost of production has also gone up due to rise in price of firewood, which has increased by ₹600-₹700 a tonne. Compounding the problem is the import of bricks, which are slightly bigger in size, by some people from Omalur in Salem district. But there are not many takers for them too, he adds.

“I set up a kiln with one lakh bricks about five months ago, but I have not been able to sell them fully yet. Normally I sell them in a month,” says M. Elangovan, another brick kiln owner at Kondayampettai.

Money lender woes

Mr. Elangovan says he has raised loans at high interest rates from private lenders to manufacture the bricks.

“We have to invest about ₹3-₹4 lakh for producing about one lakh bricks. I have to shell out ₹2,000 as interest a month per lakh,” he adds.

Despite the poor demand, brick kiln owners cannot stop production fully.

“If we stop, we cannot get labourers later,” Mr. Elangovan contends.

Brick kiln owners say they have been paying about ₹3,000 a labourer per week over the past two months irrespective of whether they work or not.

“We also keep producing hoping for a better demand during the monsoon,” Mr. Elangovan adds.

But Mr. Karunanidhi feels that prospects of a rise in demand during the rainy season too is bleak this year, going by current indications.