Winners of ‘Streets 4 People’ contest announced

Eleven youths belonging to two groups have won the top two prizes in the ‘Streets 4 People Challenge’, a competition conducted under the Smart Cities Mission.

The challenge was aimed at designing flagship walking streets with a focus on economic regeneration, safety and security of walkers and also being child and eco friendly. The participants were asked to come up with innovative ideas for developing Karur Bypass Road, Lawsons Road and Promenade Road. A total of 34 teams participated in the competition and came up with many ideas on designing innovative streets.

Among them, a team consisting K. Rahul, S.V. Mehadeepa, P. Karthikeyan, A.S. Chandramouli and D. Baskar won the first prize for their work on making changes on Karur Bypass Road. Another team consisting D. Muthuraman, M.K. Suresh Kumar, Raguram Kaliamoorthy, T.R. Ramakrishnan, N. Senthilkumar and U. Lalithkiren got the second prize for their work on Lawsons Road.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan gave away the prizes on Thursday in the presence of Deputy Mayor Divya and Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman.