Tiruchirapalli

Wine bottles seized

more-in

Thirupanandal Police seized over 2,000 wine bottles from a car on Monday night.

A police team, led by Thirupanandal Inspector Vignesh, was conducting vehicle check on Kumbakonam-Chennai Bypass Road. When they signalled a car proceeding towards Thirupanandal to stop, the driver sped away on Panthanallur Road.

When police chased the car, the driver abandoned the vehicle in Panthanallur market area and escaped. A search of the vehicle led to seizure of 2,112 bottles, each with 180 ml of wine, from Puducherry. Subsequently, the seized goods were handed over to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 7:00:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/wine-bottles-seized/article30268117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY