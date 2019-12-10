Wine bottles seized

Thirupanandal Police seized over 2,000 wine bottles from a car on Monday night.

A police team, led by Thirupanandal Inspector Vignesh, was conducting vehicle check on Kumbakonam-Chennai Bypass Road. When they signalled a car proceeding towards Thirupanandal to stop, the driver sped away on Panthanallur Road.

When police chased the car, the driver abandoned the vehicle in Panthanallur market area and escaped. A search of the vehicle led to seizure of 2,112 bottles, each with 180 ml of wine, from Puducherry. Subsequently, the seized goods were handed over to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing.