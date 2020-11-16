Windy condition forces fishermen to keep off sea

Nagapattinam

16 November 2020 21:35 IST

In view of the rough sea conditions, fishermen in Nagapattinam district did not venture for fishing on Monday.

Thousands of boats were found lined up on the shores at Akkaraipettai, Keechankuppam, Nagore, Tranquebar, Pazhayar and many other fishing villages as windy conditions had led to monstrous waves.

The bad weather for the last few days has not been conducive for fishing, according to the fishermen.

