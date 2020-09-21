Wind-shielding Nagapattinam coastline by raising palm trees

The District Rural Development Agency in Nagapattinam district has embarked on a plan to plant palmyra saplings along the over 180-km coastline stretching from Kollidam in the northern side to Vedaranyam in the South.

The idea behind raising the saplings along the lengthy stretch is to create a wind shield to protect the interior parts of the region from natural disasters. According to officials, the palm seeds will be planted in five rows. Five rows have been planned along the entire coastal stretch, with two metres separating each row.

The initiative envisages planting of 20 lakh saplings under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme, District Collector Praveen P. Nair said. The DRDA has already distributed one lakh seeds each to every Panchayat Union, and more than three lakh seeds have already been planted.

Besides the coastal areas, the palm seeds are also be planted along the embankments of the numerous waterbodies in the agrarian district, to prevent soil erosion.

According to DRDA officials, growing of drought-resistant palm trees, which have a fibrous root system, brings many benefits to the people. Besides enabling recharge of groundwater, the trees also supports the rural economy through harvest of the products.

By-products of 'neera' have medicinal properties and were in high demand. The palm sprouts are also sought after for their nutritious properties.

On an average, a Panchayat Union will be entrusted with the responsibility of raising at least one lakh saplings. A few lakh seeds have already been planted in the Vedaranyam-Thalaignayar belt.

Earlier this month, the task was initiated by Textiles Minister O. S. Manian in villages in Vedaranyam Panchayat Union.

Officials said they were confident that planting of palm seeds in such large numbers ahead of the North East monsoon season would bolster the survival rate.