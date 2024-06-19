Wind damages platform at Thanjavur railway station

The gusty winds followed by a sudden downpour in Thanjavur on Wednesday evening have damaged a portion of the platform shelters at the Thanjavur railway junction.

Inquiries reveal that a portion of the shelters on platform two was lifted and thrown across the first and second railway tracks at the junction about 6 p.m. when the town witnessed gusty winds followed by heavy shower.

The iron girders and sheets were removed immediately by the railway staff to facilitate the smooth operation of train services, the sources said.

