Will request Centre to deploy additional manpower for Customs and Immigration at Tiruchi airport: MP Durai Vaiko

Updated - September 07, 2024 10:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The waiting time to complete the formalities for international travellers increases during peak hours when two overseas flights land at quick intervals at the airport

The Hindu Bureau

MP Durai Vaiko said that he would take up with the Centre the need to deploy additional manpower in the Tiruchi International Airport. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP Durai Vaiko on Saturday (September 7, 2024) said that he would take up with the Centre the need to deploy additional manpower in the Customs and Immigration wings of the Tiruchi international airport to reduce the waiting time of international travellers to complete their formalities.

“Although there were many counters earmarked for both wings inside the new terminal building, the strength of the personnel was less,” he claimed

The waiting time to complete the formalities for international travellers increases during peak hours when two overseas flights land at quick intervals at the airport. Mr. Vaiko said he would take up the issue of posting additional manpower for Customs and Immigration wings at the airport with the Union Ministries concerned.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Vaiko said he had requested the airport officials to set up a pharmacy at the arrival and departure sides of the airport, adding that the officials had agreed to this suggestion.

Replying to a query on the status of runway expansion, Mr. Durai Vaiko said he was informed by the district administration and airport officials recently that nearly 95 % of the land acquisition had been completed till now and added that he was following up the issue closely. 

Mr. Vaiko said he had also conveyed to the airport officials to set up toilets in the arrival and departure sides for visitors coming to see off or receive their near ones. The airport officials had told him that they had a proposal to set up toilets at both sides, he added. 

