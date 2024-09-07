GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will request Centre to deploy additional manpower for Customs and Immigration at Tiruchi airport: MP Durai Vaiko

The waiting time to complete the formalities for international travellers increases during peak hours when two overseas flights land at quick intervals at the airport

Updated - September 07, 2024 10:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
MP Durai Vaiko said that he would take up with the Centre the need to deploy additional manpower in the Tiruchi International Airport. File  

MP Durai Vaiko said that he would take up with the Centre the need to deploy additional manpower in the Tiruchi International Airport. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP Durai Vaiko on Saturday (September 7, 2024) said that he would take up with the Centre the need to deploy additional manpower in the Customs and Immigration wings of the Tiruchi international airport to reduce the waiting time of international travellers to complete their formalities.

“Although there were many counters earmarked for both wings inside the new terminal building, the strength of the personnel was less,” he claimed

The waiting time to complete the formalities for international travellers increases during peak hours when two overseas flights land at quick intervals at the airport. Mr. Vaiko said he would take up the issue of posting additional manpower for Customs and Immigration wings at the airport with the Union Ministries concerned.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Vaiko said he had requested the airport officials to set up a pharmacy at the arrival and departure sides of the airport, adding that the officials had agreed to this suggestion.

Replying to a query on the status of runway expansion, Mr. Durai Vaiko said he was informed by the district administration and airport officials recently that nearly 95 % of the land acquisition had been completed till now and added that he was following up the issue closely. 

Mr. Vaiko said he had also conveyed to the airport officials to set up toilets in the arrival and departure sides for visitors coming to see off or receive their near ones. The airport officials had told him that they had a proposal to set up toilets at both sides, he added. 

Published - September 07, 2024 10:57 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.