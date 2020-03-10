Will locals root for these young trees?

TIRUVARUR

10 March 2020 19:55 IST

Rooted tree branches planted along Needamangalam-Mannargudi Road in November last are to be watered this summer.

The idea to plant rooted tree branches (boanthus in Tamil), instead of regular saplings, was conceived by a Needamangalam-based NGO, Green Needa, as meteorologists had predicted good rain in December last.

Leaves began to sprout on nearly 80% of the 2,000 rooted tree branches, planted along a 12-km stretch by more than 800 people, mostly school and college students from Needamangalam, Mannargudi and nearby areas, said G. Rajavelu of Green Needa.

In order to sustain their growth, the trees would be watered once or twice a week using water tankers and by locals, wherever possible.

To begin with, ₹3,500 was contributed by locals and the rooted tree branches were watered using a mini-water tanker on March 1 and Sunday last. With summer approaching, at least two water tankers would be required to keep the roots wet. The NGO was hopeful that it would receive support from environment enthusiasts and locals to ensure that the young trees withstood the summer heat.