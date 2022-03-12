Will garbage bins make a come back in Tiruchi?

Many newly elected councillors had promised voters that the bins would be restored

Many newly elected councillors had promised voters that the bins would be restored

Tiruchi Corporation is considering the possibility of reintroducing garbage bins in public places.

The move assumes importance in the backdrop of several newly elected members of the Corporation urging the civic body to bring back the bins.

Under the new Solid Waste Management Policy in 2016, the Tiruchi Corporation began to remove the garbage bins from public places about four years ago. They were about 1,150 garbage bins in different places in and they were gradually removed one after another. The compactors, which were kept in prominent places, were also removed. With the removal of all garbage bins, the city became one of the cities that abolished garbage bins in 2019.

Prior to the removal of garbage bins, the civic body introduced door -to- door collection of garbage both bio degradable and non degradable. The residents were asked to hand over the domestic waste only to the garbage collectors. The Corporation thereafter banned the residents from dumping waste on open places. It subsequently announced that those failing to comply with the new garbage collection rules would be fined.

Though the initiative drew good response from the residents living in developed and well organised colonies, it received mixed response from those living in thickly populated areas and urban slums. A section of people, who used to dump garbage in the bins in their respective areas, continued to dump garbage in these places, though the bins were removed. Moreover, the residents complained that since the removal of bins, the sanitary workers refused to collect tree foliage and branches of road side trees that were cut by the Tangedco workers.

Several candidates, while canvassing for votes, had promised the voters to restore the garbage bins if elected to the Corporation council.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan told T he Hindu that removal of bins had not gone down well among the people in thickly populated areas. Many of them did not have adequate awareness of the need to avoid dumping waste in open places. Hence, the Corporation would explore the possibility of bringing back the garbage bins, he said.