Will focus on agriculture, health and education, says new Tiruchi Collector

Photo: M. Moorthy

M. Pradeep Kumar assumed office as Collector of Tiruchi district on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge, Mr. Kumar told reporters that agriculture, health and education sectors would be among his key focus areas. He would give priority to ensuring adequate supply of drinking water to the people. Demands of the people on improving roads and street lights would also be given importance.

He would take steps to improve the performance of the district in implementing the schemes such as Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Scheme, Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, Namakku Name Thittam and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam. .

As per the direction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, he would ensure the timely distribution of patta transfer and issuance of legal heirs certificates to the needy persons.

Mr. Kumar succeeds S. Sivarasu, who has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Coimbatore.

A 2014 batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, Mr. Kumar studied B Tech from Anna University. Before being selected for civil services, he worked with Indian Oil Corporation for four years. He had worked as Assistant Collector in Thoothukudi and Sub Collector in Kumbakonam. He had a brief stint as Additional Project Director, Gaja Cyclone Relief and Rehabilitation and Additional Collector in Ramanathapuram for two years.

Meanwhile, R. Abirami took charge as District Revenue Officer here on Thursday. She was hitherto General Manager, Aavin, Tiruchi.

A B.Tech graduate from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, Ms. Abirami joined as Deputy Collector, Training, in Kancheepuram in 2012. She had served as Revenue Divisional Officer in Tiruvallur and Personal Assistant (General) to the Collector in Tiruchi. She was promoted as DRO in 2017.