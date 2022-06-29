Will explore various options to set up a parking lot in Srirangam, says Commissioner

Commissioner of Tiruchi City Corporation, R. Vaithilingam on Wednesday said that he would explore various options to set up a designated parking lot in Srirangam so as to enable the pilgrims to park their vehicles.

He told The Hindu that he had visited various places of Srirangam to study the available vacant sites belonging to the Corporation to establish a parking lot. He also checked the existing practice of pilgrims parking vehicles on Uthirai and Chithirai streets around the Sri Ranganathaswami Temple. The Corporation had just one or two sites. One of them was located about one km from Sri Ranganathaswami Temple. The site had to be studied whether it was suitable for the parking lot or not.

Mr. Vaithinathan said that the chances of setting up of App-based automated parking garages, the most advanced level of parking, would be explored. It could be set up even in small areas. The garages with robotic systems could move cars from one level to another. The floors of the parking garage could either go up, down, or both. The major importance of the automated parking system was that several cars could be stack in a compact space. The option would be studied in detail.