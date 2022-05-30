Will continue inspecting govt. offices to ensure people’s satisfaction, says CM

Stalin makes surprise visit to Corporation Office in Tiruchi

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin carried out a surprise inspection of the Corporation Office in Tiruchi on Monday to check the status of ongoing development works and the delivery of civic services in the city. He affirmed that he would continue to make such supervisory visits for the benefit of the people.

In social media posts after the inspection, Mr. Stalin said, “The government is for the people, and a good government is one that is people-centric.”

“It is the responsibility of all who are part of the government to make sure that people visiting government offices and hospitals return home with satisfaction. My inspections will continue to ensure this,” he said.

While heading to the Circuit House after calling on a senior party functionary, Tiruchi Selvendran, at Woraiyur in the city, Mr. Stalin made a brief stopover at the Corporation Office on Bharathidasan Salai. Accompanied by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, he walked straight into the Commissioner’s Office.

Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman and other senior officials, who were awaiting the arrival of the Chief Minister at the Circuit House, were caught off guard and had to rush back on being informed of where the Chief Minister was. In the meantime, Mr. Stalin interacted with the City Health Officer, seeking information on the civic body’s healthcare facilities.

Later, the Chief Minister enquired with the Commissioner about the progress of development works, including those taken up under the Smart Cities Mission. He ascertained from the officials whether the work on establishing an integrated bus terminus in the city, for which he had laid the foundation stone a few months ago, had begun, and whether civic services such as provision of drinking water connections, property tax name transfers and garbage collection were being provided promptly.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that the roads dug up for laying drinking water pipelines were repaired quickly.

A few residents who had grievances got an opportunity to hand over their petitions directly to the Chief Minister. Among them was transgender activist Kajol, who sought government jobs and creation of industries for 15,000 transgenders in the State, and urged the government to ensure equal rights for transgenders in inheritance of family properties.