ADVERTISEMENT

Wildlife Institute of India honours Manthiripattinam fishermen

January 12, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Wildlife Institute of India, an autonomous institution functioning under Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has honoured a group of fishermen who have successfully released a dugong trapped in their net back into the sea.

On January 3, a 11 fishermen who ventured into the sea found a dugong entangled in their net. Subsequently, they managed to cut the net to release the dugong without causing injuries to the mammal and released it back into the sea.

Incidentally, this was the first instance of a dugong entangled in a net getting released back into the sea after the Palk Bay covering coastal waters of Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts was notified as a Dugong Conservation Reserve.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thus, in order to encourage fishermen to participate in the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority’s (CAMPA) Dugong Recovery Programme of the Wildlife Institute of India, it was decided to honour the fishermen who volunteered to save the mammal, said official sources.

A function was organised recently at Manthiripattinam where a cash prize of ₹10,000 with a citation, medal, and Dugong Rescuer Souvenir Kit was presented to the 11 fishermen by the Wildlife Institute of India.

The WII also gave ₹5,000 each, and ₹25,000 as compensation for the net damage from the Forest Department. A non-governmental organisation also gave them ₹10,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US