Wildlife Institute of India honours Manthiripattinam fishermen

January 12, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Wildlife Institute of India, an autonomous institution functioning under Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has honoured a group of fishermen who have successfully released a dugong trapped in their net back into the sea.

On January 3, a 11 fishermen who ventured into the sea found a dugong entangled in their net. Subsequently, they managed to cut the net to release the dugong without causing injuries to the mammal and released it back into the sea.

Incidentally, this was the first instance of a dugong entangled in a net getting released back into the sea after the Palk Bay covering coastal waters of Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts was notified as a Dugong Conservation Reserve.

Thus, in order to encourage fishermen to participate in the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority’s (CAMPA) Dugong Recovery Programme of the Wildlife Institute of India, it was decided to honour the fishermen who volunteered to save the mammal, said official sources.

A function was organised recently at Manthiripattinam where a cash prize of ₹10,000 with a citation, medal, and Dugong Rescuer Souvenir Kit was presented to the 11 fishermen by the Wildlife Institute of India.

The WII also gave ₹5,000 each, and ₹25,000 as compensation for the net damage from the Forest Department. A non-governmental organisation also gave them ₹10,000.

