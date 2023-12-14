Wife of Pranav Jewellers owner arrested in Tiruchi

December 14, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday arrested Karthika, wife of Madhan, owner of Pranav Jewellers, in connection with a case of cheating several depositors who invested in the firm’s chit fund scheme.

EOW sources said Karthika, whose anticipatory bail application was dismissed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently, was arrested in Tiruchi in the morning. Karthika will be produced before the Special Court under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interest of Depositors (TNPID) Act for remand. The EOW has planned to seek custody of Karthika thereafter, the sources added.

The EOW had booked a case under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120b (criminal conspiracy) besides under The Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act against Madhan and Karthika for allegedly cheating several depositors, who invested in its chit fund scheme.

A couple of months ago, the police arrested the outlet’s Tiruchi branch manager, Narayanan, and conducted simultaneous searches at the jewellery outlets in Tiruchi, Chennai, Nagercoil, Kumbakonam, Coimbatore and Erode.

Madhan, who had been reported absconding after the EOW booked a case against him and his wife, surrendered before the TNPID Court in Madurai last week. He is now under the EOW custody for interrogation in the cheating case.

