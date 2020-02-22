Wife of man aboard Diamond Princess petitions Collector

The wife of a crew member in the cruise liner, Diamond Princess, stranded in Japan due to COVID-19 outbreak among its passengers, has petitioned the Collector here seeking assistance to bring him back home.

A resident of Lalgudi, the 40-year-old man works as support staff on the ship which has been docked in the port city of Yokohama. The ship was quarantined after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the COVID-19 on the ship. After news of the stranded ship spread, the man's wife petitioned the Collector, requesting his intervention in bringing him back home safely.

The woman, who did not want her husband to be identified, presented a petition to the Collector on Thursday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Collector S. Sivarasu said that he was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs. “I spoke to him and checked on his health. I have also communicated the matter to the MEA, and the State government. He says that he is healthy and well, with no fever symptoms. We will make efforts to bring him back in the next few days,” he said.

634 tested positive

Of the total number of people aboard, at least 634, including the crew, tested positive for the virus. Of them, 138 Indians, including 132 crew and six passengers, are present and eight of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

All eight were receiving treatment and their condition was improving, said an official of the Indian Embassy in Japan on Twitter.

“We are working with Japanese authorities and the ship company for the safe return of all Indians,” the Embassy said.