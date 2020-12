Widespread rain in Tiuvarur, Thanjavur

TIRUVARUR

03 December 2020 00:04 IST

Widespread rain was reported in Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts on Wednesday.

While rainfall of 23.2 mm was recorded from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai recorded 16.2 mm followed by Tiruvarur 15.2 mm, Nannilam 14.4 mm, Mannargudi 13.2 mm, Valangaiman 11.4 mm, Needamangalam 10.4 mm and Kudavasal 10 mm. The lone rain guage station in Tiruvarur district where the rainfall recorded during the period remained in single-digit was Pandavaiyaru with 7.2 mm.

In Thanjavur, highest rainfall of 21 mm was recorded at Manjalaru followed by 14 mm, each, at Ayyampettai and Lower Anicut. Adhiramapattinam (13.4 mm), Neivasal Thenpathi (10.6 mm), Pattukottai (10.3 mm) and Thiruvidaimaruthur (10.2 mm) received moderate rainfall.