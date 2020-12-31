Widespread rain in Tiruchi

Tiruchi city and several parts of the district received widespread rainfall on Thursday.

After mild overnight showers, residents woke up to heavy overcast conditions in Tiruchi. The city and surrounding areas received moderate to heavy spell till afternoon, which led to inundation of some arterial roads and low-lying areas.

However, the rain came as welcome relief because the district recorded deficient rainfall during the northeast monsoon this year. Till Thursday morning, it received 275.2 mm of rainfall against the normal average of 394.2 mm since October 1, showing a shortfall of 30%.

Nandhiyar Head in the district received the maximum rainfall of 29.40 mm in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Lalgudi and its surrounding areas received moderate rainfall. Lalgudi recorded 24.20, Pullambadi 18.40, Kallakudi 17.20, Devimangalam 15 and Samayapuram12.40 (all in mm) during the same period.