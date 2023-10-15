HamberMenu
Widespread rain in Tiruchi district

October 15, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Several parts of Tiruchi district recorded widespread rain on Sunday.

Tiruchi city, Pullambadi, Kallakudi, Ponnaniyar Dam and Manapparai were among the places that received moderate to heavy rain.

According to sources, Pullambadi recorded the maximum amount of rainfall during the last 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m. on Sunday. It recorded 89.4 mm of rainfall.

While Kallakudi registered 83.2 mm, Manapparai and Kovilpatti recorded 38 mm and 30.2 mm respectively. Marungapuri, Navalur Kuttapattu and Musiri recorded 12.4 mm, 17.5 mm and 13 mm. While Tiruchi town recorded 61 mm, Tiruchi junction and Tiruchi airport registered 28.8 mm and 24 mm respectively. Thenparanadu, Thuvakudi, Vathalai and Lalkudi also registered rain.

Sunday rain was said to be pre-monsoon showers. The northeast monsoon is expected to begin late in October.

