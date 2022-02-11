Widespread rain in delta region

Several parts of the Cauvery delta region received moderate to heavy rainfall since Thursday night. Widespread rains continued on Friday in the region, including Tiruchi district.

Parts of Nagapattinam district received heavy rain with Point Calimere receiving 80mm of rainfall over the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday. Vedaranyam, Velankanni and Thirupoondi received rather heavy rainfall while Nagapattinam town received moderate rainfall.

The heavy unseasonal rain left the farmers keeping their fingers crossed in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts. The rain could adversely affect the rice fallow pulses sown about 20 days ago in the districts. “The greengram and blackgram crops would be adversely affected. The inundated crops will appear alright now but will wither once the sunlight returns,” said Cauvery S. Dhanapalan, general secretary of the Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, urging farmers to insure the crops before the deadline of February 15.

Lodging of standing paddy crop, ready for harvest, was reported in a few places. They could be affected if the heavy rain continued over the next couple of days, he added.

Meanwhile, overcast conditions prevailed in Tiruchi city and surrounding places on Friday with intermittent spells of light to moderate showers.