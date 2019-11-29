Widespread rain in central districts

Several parts of the central districts received moderate to heavy overnight rainfall with Lower Anaicut in Thanjavur district recording the maximum of 116.80 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts too. Almost all major towns and villages across Nagapattinam district including Mayiladuthurai (82 mm), Kollidam (78.40), Manalmedu (65), Thirupoondi (57.20)Nagapattinam (53.40) Tharangambadi (53) Sirkazhi (41.40) Talaignayar (30.40) and Vedaranyam (22.20) received heavy rainfall during the same period.

In Tiruvarur district Nannilam (59.2 mm), Tiruvarur town (58.4), Mannargudi (38) and Thiruthuraipoondi (36) recorded good rain. Ayyampettai (52), Manjalaru (42.20) Kumbakonam (40) Thiruvaiyaru (39) and Thiruvidaimarthur (38) reported heavy downpour in Thanjavur district.

Jayamkondam in Ariyalur district continued to receive heavy rain for the second consecutive day. The town recorded 67 mm of rainfall while the rain gauge stations in Ariyalur and Thirumanur in the district recorded 40 mm each.

Tiruchi and Pudukottai district too witnessed widespread and moderate overnight rainfall. Thuvakudi with 49.60 mm and Keezhanilai with 46.20 mm recorded the maximum rainfall in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts respectively.

The district administrations of Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai declared a holiday for schools on Friday due to the rain.