Widespread rain in Cauvery delta

THANJAVUR

29 September 2020 23:27 IST

Crop lodging reported at some places in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts

Many parts of the Cauvery delta region received moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday.

Lodging of ready-to-harvest kuruvai paddy crop was reported from some places in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.

The rain inundated paddy fields in some places, leaving the stem of the crop bent. Water stagnation on fields was reported from various villages including Ganapathi Agraharam, Manalur, Kabisthalam, Saliyamangalam, Kovilur and Arulmozhipettai.

The crop lodging would make harvesting difficult for farmers. With water flowing to the brim in most irrigation canals, the rain water could not be drained immediately, farmers complained in some places.

In Thanjavur district, kuruvai paddy has been raised on about 58,948 hectares and harvesting has been completed on about 40,185 hectares, according to sources in the Agriculture Department.

A few coconut trees and electricity poles were damaged in Papanasam and Ayyampettai areas due to strong winds.

Kollidam in Nagapattinam district recorded the maximum rainfall of 105.40 mm in the core delta districts during the 24-hour period till early on Tuesday.

The chief amount of rainfall recorded in some other parts of the delta was as follows (in mm): Sirkazhi 64, Manalmedu 62, Vedaranyam and Talaignayar 32.20 each, Nagapattinam 32, Mayiladuthurai 30; Needamangalam 52.4, Kodavasal 49.6, Tiruvarur 48.4, Mannargudi 42 and Nannilam 36, Neivasal Thenpathi 48.20, Vettikkadu 43.80, Pattukkottai 34, Ayyampettai 32, Kumbakonam 30.30 and Papanasam 29.

In Perambalur district, Thazhuthalai recorded 69 mm and Labbaikudikadu 60 mm. Eraiyur (44 mm), Krishnapuram (40), K.Kalathur (37), Veppanthattai (36) and Agaram Seekur (25) also recorded good rainfall in the district.

Jayamkondam (38) and Sendurai (30) in Ariyalur district and Keezhanilai (28) in Pudukottai district also registered good showers.