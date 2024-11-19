Widespread heavy rain in delta districts brightens prospects for samba paddy, brings cheer to farmers

Several parts of the Cauvery delta districts continued to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday (November 18, 2024), in what is seen to be largely beneficial northeast monsoon season so far for farmers.

After Sunday’s (November 17, 2024) widespread heavy rain, some parts of the Nagapattinam district, such as Vedaranyam, received light to moderate rain on Monday (November 18, 2024).

Vedaranyam recorded 19 cm of rain during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday (November 18, 2024), while neighbouring Kodiayakarai registered 15 cm of rain. Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district recorded 10 cm of rain, Thalaignayer in Nagapattinam 7 cm, Karaikal 6 cm, Nagapattinam, and Velankanni in Nagapattinam district recorded 5 cm each.

Tiruvarur and Muthpet in Tiruvarur district, Pattukottai, Adiramapattinam and Neivasal Thenpathi in Thanjavur district recorded 4 cm each of rainfall during the same period

On Monday (November 18, 2024), several parts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Mayildauthurai districts received moderate to heavy rain. A holiday was declared for schools in Thanjavur district as a precautionary measure.

More rain on November 19

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted more rain for the delta region and said heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Karaikal on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

The monsoon rains have been largely beneficial to farmers so far. “Except for kuruvai crops which is on the verge of harvest, the northeast monsoon has been largely helpful to the samba crop which is about 50-90 days old in different parts of the district. The rains have come in at the right time spread over days without affecting the crops. The rainfall has in fact helped significantly reduce the use of urea and pesticides so far,” said Cauvery Dhanapalan, president, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Kootamaippu.

In Tiruchi City, the sky remained overcast for most part of the day on Monday (November 18, 2024), making for pleasant weather. The recent rain spells and attendant fog have significantly brought down the temperature over the past few days.